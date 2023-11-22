Sei Investments Co. Has $63.89 Million Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 877,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 33,872 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.58% of A. O. Smith worth $63,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 28,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 5.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.29.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AOS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.05. 95,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,877. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $55.41 and a 12-month high of $76.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.23.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $937.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.81 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 7.87%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $4,094,996.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,140.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $4,094,996.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,140.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $76,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,942 shares of company stock worth $10,373,752. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

