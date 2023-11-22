Sei Investments Co. Has $64.86 Million Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,272 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.71% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $64,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.2% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 18,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,114,000 after purchasing an additional 31,855 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 249.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 28,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 20,409 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.
In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total transaction of $350,416.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,306,349.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $304,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total value of $350,416.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,349.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,302 shares of company stock worth $727,686. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on HII. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.67.
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.
