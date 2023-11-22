Sei Investments Co. Has $65.29 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,335,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,820 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.13% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $65,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.93. 709,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,192. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $49.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.38.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0793 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.