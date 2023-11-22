Sei Investments Co. Has $95.69 Million Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 273,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $95,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,083,019,000 after acquiring an additional 165,046 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,593,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,170,630,000 after acquiring an additional 113,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,072,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,000,811,000 after acquiring an additional 69,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 271.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $723,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard J. Bressler sold 6,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.97, for a total transaction of $2,686,854.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,973,592.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard J. Bressler sold 6,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.97, for a total value of $2,686,854.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,973,592.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total transaction of $14,045,290.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,707,948.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,890 shares of company stock valued at $35,315,250 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of Gartner stock traded up $1.50 on Wednesday, reaching $429.29. 56,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,456. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.60 and a 52 week high of $432.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $363.93 and a 200 day moving average of $350.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.