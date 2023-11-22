Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,080,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,322 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.32% of Trip.com Group worth $72,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TCOM. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 7,885.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of Trip.com Group stock traded up $2.22 on Wednesday, reaching $35.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,249,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,517,053. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $43.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.20. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TCOM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.85.

Get Our Latest Report on TCOM

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.