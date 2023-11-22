Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $106,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,685,568,000 after acquiring an additional 66,602 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,821,000 after purchasing an additional 653,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,031,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $328,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,563 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,407,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,968,000 after acquiring an additional 36,176 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $212.00 to $209.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.54.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $198.79 per share, for a total transaction of $198,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,790. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $198.79 per share, with a total value of $198,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster acquired 5,620 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at $36,080,586.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,942 shares of company stock worth $1,447,729 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRL traded up $4.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,131. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.30. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.65 and a 52-week high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

