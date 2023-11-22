Sei Investments Co. Reduces Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,090,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 117,925 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.29% of Equity Residential worth $71,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 48,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 102,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 14.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.68.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In other news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $184,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

EQR stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.74. 362,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,915,179. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $69.45.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.22%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

