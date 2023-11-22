Sei Investments Co. Reduces Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,745 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 109,136 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.24% of HubSpot worth $62,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 4.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 1.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in HubSpot by 1.9% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 4.9% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in HubSpot by 60.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total transaction of $3,890,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 560,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,473,579.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.17, for a total value of $295,458.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,227,099.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total transaction of $3,890,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 560,402 shares in the company, valued at $256,473,579.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,783 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,744 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $515.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.14.

HubSpot Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE HUBS traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $471.04. 124,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,747. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $460.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $497.06. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.74 and a fifty-two week high of $581.40. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of -130.94 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

