Sei Investments Co. Sells 20,539 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 635,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,539 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $64,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 514.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,461,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085,365 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 102,209.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517,637 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 9,258.8% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,192,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,005 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Novartis by 19.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,604,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,303 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Novartis by 103.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Shares of NVS traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.99. 600,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,643. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.98 and a one year high of $105.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.13 and a 200 day moving average of $99.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

