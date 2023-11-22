Sei Investments Co. Sells 4,548 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 426,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,548 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.13% of Republic Services worth $65,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 87,079.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 169,300,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,931,795,000 after acquiring an additional 169,106,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $258,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 40.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,149 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 10.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,078,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,325,000 after acquiring an additional 738,378 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 63.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,327,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,556,000 after acquiring an additional 513,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $160.46. The stock had a trading volume of 102,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,387. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.58 and a 1 year high of $160.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on RSG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.36.

Get Our Latest Report on RSG

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.