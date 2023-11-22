Sei Investments Co. Sells 475,727 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 940,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475,727 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $67,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth $244,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 24.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,965,000 after acquiring an additional 63,872 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 247,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 96.7% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 10.8% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:AZN traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,650,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,021,966. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $61.73 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.65 and a 200-day moving average of $68.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

