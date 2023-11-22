Sei Investments Co. Sells 6,716 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,716 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.44% of argenx worth $101,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in argenx in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 116.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 52.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get argenx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARGX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of argenx from $605.00 to $628.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on argenx from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on argenx from $604.00 to $607.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $542.25.

argenx Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ARGX traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $488.22. 47,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,931. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.26 and a beta of 0.79. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $333.07 and a 52 week high of $550.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $492.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $462.08.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.06 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that argenx SE will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

argenx Profile

(Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.