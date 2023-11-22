Sei Investments Co. Trims Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 227,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,249 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AON were worth $78,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in AON by 3.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in AON in the second quarter valued at $15,810,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in AON by 191.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in AON by 994.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 428,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after purchasing an additional 389,443 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $317.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AON from $322.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.08.

AON traded up $3.26 on Wednesday, hitting $329.19. 89,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,871. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $326.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.19. The company has a market cap of $65.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $280.89 and a twelve month high of $347.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

