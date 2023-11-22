Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ascential (LON:ASCL)

Ascential (LON:ASCL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on ASCL. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.57) target price on shares of Ascential in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Monday, November 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ASCL
Ascential Stock Up 0.2 %
Insider Transactions at Ascential
In related news, insider Duncan Painter sold 80,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.35), for a total value of £216,034.80 ($270,279.99). Company insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.
Ascential Company Profile
Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, events, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ascential
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.