Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ascential (LON:ASCL)

Ascential (LON:ASCL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ASCL. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.57) target price on shares of Ascential in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of ASCL traded up GBX 0.52 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 277.92 ($3.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,647. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 230.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 224.97. The company has a market cap of £1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,634.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. Ascential has a 1 year low of GBX 187.20 ($2.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 297 ($3.72). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.33.

In related news, insider Duncan Painter sold 80,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.35), for a total value of £216,034.80 ($270,279.99). Company insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, events, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

