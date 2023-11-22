Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Breedon Group (LON:BREE)

Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Breedon Group Price Performance

Shares of BREE stock traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 342 ($4.28). The company had a trading volume of 618,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,428. The company has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,073.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 329.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 327.47. Breedon Group has a 52-week low of GBX 284 ($3.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 400 ($5.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Breedon Group news, insider Amit Bhatia acquired 2,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.23) per share, for a total transaction of £7,774,000 ($9,726,010.26). In related news, insider Rob Wood sold 64,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.25), for a total transaction of £217,875.40 ($272,582.76). Also, insider Amit Bhatia purchased 2,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.23) per share, with a total value of £7,774,000 ($9,726,010.26). 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Breedon Group Company Profile

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

Featured Stories

