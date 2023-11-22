Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) PT Raised to $32.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SIX. Citigroup upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Shares of NYSE:SIX traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 972,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,790. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average of $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 2.09. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $31.29.

In other news, insider Aimee Williams-Ramey sold 11,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $284,353.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

