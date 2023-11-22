SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Increased by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,837,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $184.72. 1,787,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,257,030. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $161.56 and a 12-month high of $191.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.98.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

