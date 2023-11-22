Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) PT Lowered to $89.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $96.00 to $89.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SPB. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Shares of SPB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.89. The stock had a trading volume of 134,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,718. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.68. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $47.75 and a twelve month high of $85.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.33. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 61.72%. The business had revenue of $740.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Spectrum Brands news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.89 per share, for a total transaction of $414,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 693,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,510,408.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.89 per share, for a total transaction of $414,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 693,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,510,408.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ehsan Zargar acquired 843 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.98 per share, with a total value of $69,952.14. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 117,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,736,458.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,169,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,310,000 after acquiring an additional 252,286 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 149.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,647,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

