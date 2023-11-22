SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Gap Up to $21.15

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.15, but opened at $21.85. SpringWorks Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.25, with a volume of 24,845 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.17.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average of $26.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 278.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after buying an additional 62,298 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,880,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,602,000 after purchasing an additional 18,674 shares during the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

