Stephen (Steve) Picton Buys 2,333,602 Shares of Flexiroam Limited (ASX:FRX) Stock

Flexiroam Limited (ASX:FRX – Get Free Report) insider Stephen (Steve) Picton purchased 2,333,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$74,675.26 ($49,128.46).
Flexiroam Stock Performance
Flexiroam Company Profile
Flexiroam Limited engages in the telecommunications and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity business worldwide. It offers plug and play IoT products; enterprise solutions, such as connectivity management, network security, and in-house branded connectivity; partner programs for businesses and individuals; and roaming solutions for businesses with travelling employees and customers.
