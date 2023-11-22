Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of McEwen Mining Call Options (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 30,818 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 5,838% compared to the typical volume of 519 call options.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,331,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 930,532 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,406,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 86,204 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 4.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,180,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,465,000 after acquiring an additional 89,246 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,957,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 47,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in McEwen Mining by 428.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,421,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,200 shares during the period. 19.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on McEwen Mining from $20.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of McEwen Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.
Shares of McEwen Mining stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,335. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. McEwen Mining has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $10.00.
McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.
