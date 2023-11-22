Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Trading 4.5% Higher

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) traded up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.34 and last traded at $15.18. 95,439 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 495,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.53.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.10.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $248.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.34 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Erin Rose Neale sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $26,510.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,166 shares in the company, valued at $332,933.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $30,566.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,280.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Erin Rose Neale sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $26,510.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,933.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,492 shares of company stock worth $753,537. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 71.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

