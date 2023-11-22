Sun Life Financial Inc. Purchases 515 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sun Life Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after buying an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VOO traded up $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $418.38. 2,355,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,987,988. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $344.34 and a fifty-two week high of $422.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $398.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.85. The company has a market capitalization of $334.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

