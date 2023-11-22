Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Hits New 12-Month High at $70.12

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$70.12 and last traded at C$69.90, with a volume of 352007 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$69.47.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$79.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$79.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$74.46.

The firm has a market cap of C$40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.31, a current ratio of 51.74 and a quick ratio of 84,866.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$66.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$66.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.24%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

