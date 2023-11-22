Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $40.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Approximately 473,793 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 865,432 shares.The stock last traded at $50.78 and had previously closed at $52.08.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SYM. DA Davidson lowered Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Symbotic from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Symbotic from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair lowered Symbotic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Symbotic from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.92.

In related news, Director Charles Kane sold 45,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $1,810,974.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,486.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Symbotic news, CFO Thomas C. Ernst, Jr. sold 78,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $3,131,358.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,907.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Charles Kane sold 45,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $1,810,974.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,486.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 208,989 shares of company stock worth $8,239,504 in the last ninety days. 41.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 63,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

The company has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of -140.75 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.96.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 76.68%. The company had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

