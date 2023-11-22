Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,608,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56,737 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.06% of Synopsys worth $700,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 149,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,153,000 after acquiring an additional 20,830 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 434.3% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 47,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,884,000 after acquiring an additional 38,987 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2,262.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 757,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,932,000 after acquiring an additional 725,274 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 216,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 13.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.45.

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $2.88 on Wednesday, hitting $543.26. The company had a trading volume of 97,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,845. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $480.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.03. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $312.25 and a twelve month high of $549.00. The firm has a market cap of $82.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,221,081.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,221,081.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,769 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

