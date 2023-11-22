TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $5.01, but opened at $4.69. TDCX shares last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 8,483 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $119.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.47 million. TDCX had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 18.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TDCX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.80 to $7.40 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC raised TDCX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TDCX by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of TDCX by 12.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of TDCX during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of TDCX by 1,120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in TDCX by 372.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

TDCX Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About TDCX

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

