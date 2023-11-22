Team17 Group’s (TM17) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 650 ($8.13) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 109.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

LON:TM17 traded down GBX 19 ($0.24) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 311 ($3.89). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,583. Team17 Group has a 1-year low of GBX 235 ($2.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 490 ($6.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of £453.44 million, a PE ratio of 2,221.43, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 284.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 324.63.

In related news, insider Peter Whiting bought 20,900 shares of Team17 Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 309 ($3.87) per share, with a total value of £64,581 ($80,796.95). Company insiders own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.

