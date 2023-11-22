Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

TRNO traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $55.78. 33,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,019. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $67.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.24%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

