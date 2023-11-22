Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Winslow Capital Management LLC

Winslow Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,276 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 567,494 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $111,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,065 shares of company stock worth $10,248,880. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $6.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $234.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,538,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,650,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.27. The stock has a market cap of $745.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.28.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.87.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

