The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. lowered its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 917,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,037 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. owned about 0.14% of AES worth $19,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AES. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in AES by 5,681.8% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in AES by 3,172.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AES to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AES from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul L. Freedman bought 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,092.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 73,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,287.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andres Gluski purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $819,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,234.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 57,039 shares of company stock worth $934,195 over the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AES traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.83. 1,379,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,184,392. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.48. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.00%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

