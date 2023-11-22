The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Holdings Lowered by RBO & Co. LLC

RBO & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,586 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises about 2.7% of RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $16,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,973,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,548,981. The stock has a market cap of $252.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 349,316 shares of company stock worth $19,716,506. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

