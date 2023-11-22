The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Sets New 12-Month High at $82.38

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $82.38 and last traded at $82.05, with a volume of 7533 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DSGX. StockNews.com raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DSGX

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.03 and a beta of 1.00.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $143.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,948,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,084 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter worth $99,717,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,541,000. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,381,000 after buying an additional 975,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,482,000. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.