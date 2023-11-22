The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $174.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $181.00 to $174.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BIDU. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Baidu from $228.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. OTR Global downgraded shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.72.

BIDU traded up $4.12 on Wednesday, reaching $117.54. 1,583,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,772,420. Baidu has a twelve month low of $92.78 and a twelve month high of $160.88. The stock has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,639,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $349,165,000 after buying an additional 221,092 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Baidu by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,917 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Baidu by 3.1% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,089,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,698,000 after purchasing an additional 63,239 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Baidu by 15.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,794,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $241,076,000 after purchasing an additional 238,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,621,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $222,061,000 after buying an additional 583,291 shares in the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

