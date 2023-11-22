The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $55.00

The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 55 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 55 ($0.69), with a volume of 9577820 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.50 ($1.09).

A number of research firms recently commented on PEBB. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Pebble Group in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 137 ($1.71) target price on shares of The Pebble Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.25) price target on shares of The Pebble Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £97.12 million, a P/E ratio of 1,160.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 91.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 92.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The Pebble Group plc sells digital commerce, products, and related services to the promotional merchandise industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.

