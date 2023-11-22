The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,598 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $41,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the first quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.3% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the second quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE PG traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $150.80. 1,646,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,211,774. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $355.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.57.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $136,569.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,197.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $136,569.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,197.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 11,522 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total transaction of $1,775,885.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,107.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,307 shares of company stock valued at $14,446,556 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. William Blair began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.