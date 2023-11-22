The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,598 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $41,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the first quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.3% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the second quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE PG traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $150.80. 1,646,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,211,774. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $355.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.57.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.04%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble
In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $136,569.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,197.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $136,569.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,197.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 11,522 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total transaction of $1,775,885.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,107.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,307 shares of company stock valued at $14,446,556 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. William Blair began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.