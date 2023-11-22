The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 325.8% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.3% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $136,569.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,197.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 11,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total transaction of $1,775,885.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,107.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $136,569.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,197.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,307 shares of company stock worth $14,446,556. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.04%.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.41.
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
