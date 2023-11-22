The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

SGE has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.76) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Sage Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 930 ($11.64).

SGE traded up GBX 133.80 ($1.67) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,131 ($14.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,529,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,941. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 992.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 938.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.94. The company has a market capitalization of £11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,650.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 725.40 ($9.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,152 ($14.41).

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

