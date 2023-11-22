The Star Entertainment Group Limited (ASX:SGR) Insider David Foster Acquires 35,398 Shares

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (ASX:SGR – Get Free Report) insider David Foster purchased 35,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.56 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of A$19,893.68 ($13,087.94).
David Foster also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 28th, David Foster purchased 32,300 shares of The Star Entertainment Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.62 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of A$19,993.70 ($13,153.75).
The Star Entertainment Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.76, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.35.
The Star Entertainment Group Company Profile
The Star Entertainment Group Limited operates and manages integrated resorts in Australia. It operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. The company owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast, and Treasury Brisbane casinos, which include hotels, restaurants, bars, theatres, and other entertainment facilities.
