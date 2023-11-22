Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 229.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 91 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:TMO traded up $5.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $488.23. 771,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,605. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $477.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $513.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $609.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $188.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $4,561,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,835,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $4,561,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,835,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,778,910. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.