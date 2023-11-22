Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 10,907 call options on the company. This is an increase of 127% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,811 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VOD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.89.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ VOD traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,266,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,075,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $12.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.57.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.4815 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vodafone Group Public

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter worth about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

