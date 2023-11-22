Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Holdings Decreased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,783 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $11,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 45.4% in the second quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 295.4% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 25,296 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 6.8% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 17.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:TT opened at $226.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $162.04 and a fifty-two week high of $229.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.70.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.34%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $2,868,546.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Trane Technologies

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.