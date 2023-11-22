TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 4,927 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,932 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 61.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 451 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on COP. Susquehanna cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Johnson Rice assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.63.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 646,049 shares of company stock valued at $78,636,116. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.93. 1,284,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,664,435. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $135.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.76. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $129.22.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

