TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9,066.4% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,949,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895,608 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,545 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth $243,650,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $88,102,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $78,338,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,963. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.08 and a 200 day moving average of $95.85. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $83.08 and a one year high of $101.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.3992 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

