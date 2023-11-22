TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys 1,326 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,849,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,649,000 after purchasing an additional 645,576 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at $8,973,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 516,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,541,000 after acquiring an additional 216,194 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,216,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 422.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 147,673 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BROS traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.81. 272,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 718.50, a PEG ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 2.52. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $41.44.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Dutch Bros from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.30.

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,641,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $158,854,840.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

