TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 0.7% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in PepsiCo by 100,174.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,446,186,000 after purchasing an additional 530,979,425 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,519,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,180,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 18,231.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $168.77. 840,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,873,858. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Argus lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

