TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,959 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFV. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $50.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,384,016 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.65 and its 200-day moving average is $49.03.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

