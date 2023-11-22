TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175,803.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,770,000 after buying an additional 3,264,677 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4,069.6% in the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 355,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,384,000 after purchasing an additional 346,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,181,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,640,000 after purchasing an additional 209,499 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 798,072.0% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 199,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,307,000 after purchasing an additional 199,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,761,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $185.37. 21,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,657. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.01. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $201.65.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

