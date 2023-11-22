TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IVV traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $456.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,209,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,212,254. The stock has a market cap of $353.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $435.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $438.21. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $376.49 and a 52 week high of $461.88.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

