TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Invests $2.11 Million in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned 0.05% of iShares Global 100 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IOO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.35. 31,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,624. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $63.15 and a 12 month high of $78.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

